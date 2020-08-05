Alzheimer’s drug undergoing clinical trials in northeastern PA

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A drug undergoing clinical trials in northeastern Pennsylvania may be the effective medication that millions of memory loss patients have long awaited.

NEPA Memory & Alzheimer’s Center in Plains Township enrolled six patients in its first round of clinical trials of the drug aducanumab.

One of those patients is a 62-year-old Luzerne County man, named Kevin, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Kevin took part in the first drug trial for 18 months.

Sitting by his wife Kim, Kevin told Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller that the IV infusion drug not only slowed progression of memory loss but also increased his mental focus and lifted what he described as a “fog.”

Kevin is now participating in another trial of aducanumab which NEPA Memory & Alzheimer’s Center Research Director Dr. Mario Cornacchione says is on the fast track for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) final review and approval.