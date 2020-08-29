“Alternative Baseball” coming to Northeastern PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two teams out on a baseball diamond playing with wooden bats. It’s a typical game of baseball, but what sets this game apart? All of the players have special needs.

“Whatever you seen the Railriders or the Scranton Yankees do, we do it too,” said Taylor Duncan, Director, Alternative Baseball.

27-year-old Taylor Duncan is on the Autism spectrum. For years, the Georgia man who loves baseball felt limited on the field by what he could and could not do. So about four years ago, he founded “Alternative Baseball.”

At first, he did it as a campaign to raise awareness and acceptance.

“It went from that to a national solution for a ginormous need across the country,” said Duncan.

The non-profit is now in 74 leagues across 13 states. Although COVID-19 has benched the game, Duncan is working on bringing another league to Scranton.

The game is open to ages 15 and older, allowing people with special needs to socialize, build skills and defy the stigmas.

“We’re going to push you to be the best you can be, even if it means pushing you past those percieved barriers. We’re going to break those glass ceilings together and do it as a team,” said Duncan.

Duncan is looking for volunteer coaches to get the ball rolling in the Electric City, fully expecting those who join will gain invaluable skills.

“We may not be able to pay our players millions of dollars or play in a big stadium but we can give them a priceless experience,” said Duncan.

Duncan is gearing to bring Alternative Baseball to Scranton by next spring.

To learn more about the non-profit organization, visit their website by clicking here.