Altamont Hotel getting new lease on life

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s word Friday night a landmark building in Luzerne County will get a new lease on life.

It’s a building that many people had given up on. For the last few years, the former Altamont Hotel in Center City Hazleton has been mostly vacant, but that’s about to change.

The Altamont will live again. So say city and state officials. This is welcome news for many people in the Mountain City who feared the historic building had no future.

For decades, the Altamont Hotel building was the place to be and be seen. It was the crown jewel of downtown Hazleton. It was built in 1930 and has undergone many transformations.

The upper floors of the massive structure were even used as a minimum-security prison. It was sold at tax sale. Now a new developer has big plans for the building.

“It’s a great project. $9 million project. They are putting in retail, putting in a ballroom, putting in additional apartments and jobs for downtown Hazleton and one of our historic landmarks is being restored,” Senator John Yudichak, (D) Luzerne/Carbon Counties, said.

There had been concerns that the city would lose a $2.5 million state grant that had been secured two years ago for the previous owner of the building but state lawmakers were able to keep that grant in Hazleton for the new owner.

“There’s activity going on down there. They did approach the city. We do have some meetings set up. Everything is beginning to look more positive than the past two years,” Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said.

86-year-old Carmen Delese owns a restaurant and bakery in Center City. His family business has been there for nearly 60 years. He’s stayed in the downtown when many other businesses moved out, so for him word that the Altamont is getting new life is welcome news.

“It’s going to take a little time but we are going to be moving forward. In fact in Hazleton there’s a shortage of homes,” Delese said.

Work has already begun inside the building. The project is expected to take at least two years to complete. The developer of the Altamont project, Post Road Management based in Allentown, has a history of renovating older buildings.

Efforts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful.