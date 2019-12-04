Alleged Rape Suspect Arrested in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Scranton Police, a man wanted for the alleged rape of a child has been arrested in New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force .

34-year-old Jorge Aguilar, Scranton, was being sought by Scranton Police last month for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m., the investigation led members of the task force to the first block of Summit Street in East Orange, New Jersey where Aguilar was arrested without incident.

He was turned over to the New Jersey State Police for arraignment.

He is now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania from New Jersey.