Alleged porch pirate arrested

(WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police say a porch pirate case ends with a pursuit, crash, and an arrest.

It all ended Saturday afternoon at 23rd and Sybert Streets where the suspect’s car struck a parked vehicle and utility pole. It started when an officer on patrol spotted a man swipe a package from a home at Hemlock and Cedar Streets.

After the crash, police say 40-year-old Jose Lopez of Hazleton fled on foot before they caught him. Investigators say Lopez is also a fugitive from justice who’s now jailed in Luzerne County Prison.