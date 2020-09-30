Alleged animal blood discharge into land, waterways from Clinton County slaughterhouse

LOGANTON, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local leaders and elected officials in Clinton County are calling for action to address potential public health situation related to alleged discharge of animal blood into Loganton lands and waterways.

The discharge is allegedly being carried out by local slaughterhouse Nicholas Meats LLC, but Nicholas Meats vehemently denies the allegations saying, “Neither Nicholas Meat nor any operation that land applies Nicholas Meat’s food processing residual is aware of any contamination of local wells or water related to land application activities, and categorically denies any allegations to the contrary.”

Two local residents tell Eyewitness News that the worsening odor from the plant has begun to affect property values in the area and that state officials have been largely ineffectual in responding to the situation.

