All-Star Game Coming to NEPA

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A big mid-summer event is coming to Lackawanna County and area businesses could be a big beneficiary.

The 2020 AAA All-Star game which the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders are hosting from July 13th-15th will now be known as the Keystone Midsummer Classic. With several big events centered around the game like celebrity softball, the home run derby, and a big welcome gala, local tourism leaders say the Lackawanna County area continues to bring in big events that drive the economy.

“So these folks are filling up at gas stations, eating at restaurants, staying at hotels. This is putting our people to work and paying their paychecks allowing them to recycle that money into the local economy so the impact on these events is much larger than even the revenue the people hosting the event gets,” said Curt Camoni, Executive Director Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau.

They also hope to raise 1 million dollars to help fight cancer during the three-day event as well.

