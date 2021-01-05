All six locations of Boscov’s restaurants are permanently closing

by: Sami Squires

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) COVID-19 has had devastating impacts on restaurants forcing many small businesses to close.

The Restaurant at Boscov’s announced on Tuesday that all six of their in-store restaurants are closing for good.

The Restaurant at Boscov’s released a sincere message on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Restaurants at Reading North, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and Dover locations are now closed, but Reading East and Pottsville locations will close for business on January 30.

