All Nations Pow Wow returns to Susquehanna County for sixth year

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual Native American event is taking place in Susquehanna County this weekend.

Come out this weekend to the sixth annual All Nations Pow Wow. You can learn to play the flute and that’s just one of the many activities planned at the pow wow this weekend.

Native Americans from various regions get together to celebrate and bring a sense of love and peace for various tribes. Visitors from all over are welcome to explore the event and learn about Native American history.

“What you see here, we’ve been doing for almost 3,000 years. It’s a gathering of all nations,” Tony Langhorn of North Jersey said.

“It brings some acknowledgment, an understanding of what the culture is and what the Native community brings,” Chris Hunsicker of Allentown said.

For Marlene Iris, this event has a deep meaning that she will forever hold close in her heart. Iris’ husband passed away earlier this summer and she hopes to continue this event and share his culture for the general public.

“It’s an opportunity to share his culture and honor him, so it means a lot in his memory,” Iris said. “He always said everyone is as one, we are all together.”

And getting together is why the event is important for her and other Native Americans to share a sense of unity.

The pow wow will be held this Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. for both days. Some of the activities will include a candy dance, drumming and lots of singing.