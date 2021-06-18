‘All Fore Folds’ golf tournament held in Clinton County

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE 28 WYOU 22) – Dozens of golfers hit the links in Clinton County Friday, and helped raise money for a good cause.

180 golfers teed off in two waves in the All Fore Folds Golf Tournament in Mill Hall near Lock Haven.

Corporate sponsors chipped in with donations, and helped raise money for wounded and fallen soldiers’ family members.

This year’s event was the 6th annual tournament, and the first held at the Clinton Country Club.

Organizers say the event gets bigger every year.

So far, the local tournament has funded more than ten scholarships worth $5,000 each.

Eyewitness News spoke with one disabled veteran who is thankful for the Folds of Honor organization that helped put his three children through college.

“My sons and daughter, all three of them received Bachelor’s degrees and received Folds of Honor Scholarships. I am very pleased they followed them and supported them without question. I am very blessed to be part of this,” Jerry Moore said.

“It has really helped out the families. It is not just college. It can also go towards high schools and private elementary schools. There are also some universities out there that, with that $5,000 scholarship, their tuition is actually paid for the year,” Golf Tournament Director Chad Anthony said.

Tournament organizers tell Eyewitness News they are still counting the donations from golfers and sponsors.

So far this year’s event has raised more than $15,000; enough for 3 more scholarships for the family members of wounded and fallen service men and women in our area.