All eyes on the Mountain City Mayor race

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is election eve in Pennsylvania and voters will be heading to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots for the candidates of their choice for various local and state officials. One of the most closely watched races if for Mayor of Hazleton.

This race features two of the most well-known people and family names in Hazleton; incumbent Republican Jeff Cusat and Democratic challenger Bob Yevak.

Cusat says he deserves another four years. Yevak says it’s time for a much-needed change.

The campaign signs are all over the Mountain City. They are pretty hard to miss. Of course, each candidate says that’s exactly what they want, to be seen. Jeff Cusat says tomorrow is judgement day for him.

“It’s nice for it to come to an end. You put months in preparation putting campaign strategy together going through raising money for your plan. Tomorrow you’ll finally see if the last four years is appreciated and people want to continue the progress you started,” Mayor Cusat said.

Cusat insists he has delivered in his campaign promises from four years ago.

“Promote the area, the safety infrastructure, and recreation. Our goal was to make the city safer; fix the roads, give children a place to play. We did that in the first four years and we’d like to continue a lot more work to be done. We are nowhere near the vision that I had when I came into office. We had a good start would like to finish,” Cusat said.

“We got to sweep the city. Clean it up that’s the number one concern,” Democratic candidate Bob Yevak said. Yevak insists that quality of life issues are what people are really concerned about.

“When you think about their concerns, in Hazleton, they are not worried about St. Joes Hospital or the Altamont Hotel or even potholes. They are worried about their quality of life, their safety. They can’t walk on the streets, can’t go in the backyard and have a picnic. That’s what they are worried about,” Yevak said.

Yevak and Cusat are both confident they will be victorious tomorrow.