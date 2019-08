WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All clear at the Osterhout Library following an emergency evacuation this afternoon.

Dozens of bookworms gathered across the street from the library as Wilkes-Barre Police Officers cleared the building before allowing them back in. A section of South Franklin Street was blocked for a period of time but is back open.

No word as to the cause of the evacuation at this time.