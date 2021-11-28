All aboard! Local railroad club’s annual winter open house returns

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization in Luzerne County held its annual open house inviting the community to look at its 2,000-square-foot model railroad.

The Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains Township has been around since 1982 and its annual winter open house event has been going on for a number of years. The railroad display is modeled after many northeast railroads from various eras with a Christmas theme during the holiday months.

But those involved with crafting the winter display say it’s work that goes on year round.

“The layout stays up all year during summer months, spring, summer, fall. We are doing improvements, replacing tracks, updating the scene, doing various repairs,” David Balko of the Hudson Model Railroad Club said.

The club wasn’t able to host the event last year due to COVID. But this year, their turnout has been good with about 200 people visiting a day.

The winter open house runs through the first weekend in January.