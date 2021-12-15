Alert sent to parents after rumored school threat in Wyoming Valley West School District

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The superintendent of Wyoming Valley West School District contacted parents Wednesday evening after rumored threats against the middle and high schools.

Superintendent David Tosh said rumors on social media circulated about potential violence at the middle and high schools. School officials say they are working with police to investigate the threat but say they have no credible, confirmed threat at this time.

“The health, safety and welfare of our students and employees are our first concern. If we feel as though their safety is in jeopardy you will be informed immediately,” Tosh could be heard saying on a recording sent out to parents and guardians in the district.

The school will start strict security measures at each school in the district out of caution Thursday.

