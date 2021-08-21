Airshow pays tribute to pilot killed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Planes took to the sky Saturday afternoon at The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow flying in memory of a Geico Skytyper pilot.

He was killed Friday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport practicing for the show. Crowds gathered with heavy hearts after the tragic loss of Andy Travnicek. And before the show, everyone paused for a moment of silence to honor him.

The first day of The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is in the books. But despite the sunny skies, a dark shadow was cast over those mourning the unexpected death of Travnicek.

The pilot of Geico Skytyper plane Number Three was practicing for the big show that draws thousands to Monroe County each year, when his plane went down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Friday. While the Skytypers did not perform Saturday, the show did go on, and those who twisted and turned in the air dedicated their flights to him.

“With heavy hearts we send our condolences to Andy’s family, friends and the Geico Skytypers team. And with their blessing, they said the show can go on for our fans and for the area,” Pocono Raceway president Ben May said.

“I feel awful for his family and the people he was flying with. I was actually surprised they were gonna go on with the show and everything because that’s just so difficult for everyone,” Rebecca Leddy of Gilbertsville said.

The airshow continues Sunday. Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have much more from the event and those in attendance on Eyewitness News at 11.