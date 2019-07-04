Air Force Master Sergeant receives hero’s welcome in return home

SNYDERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police temporarily closed some highway ramps in the Poconos Wednesday, but it wasn’t for construction. It was all part of a heartfelt welcome home.

Several motorcyclists parked their bikes then lined up, American flags in hand, outside the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in Delaware Water Gap, all here to surprise a hometown hero returning from his one-year deployment in Afghanistan.

“You know it’s been quite a while and I don’t remember when I did see him last,” grandmother-in-law Nancy Miller said.

“So you’re probably going to see a soldier with tears in his eyes today,” Warriors Watch Riders NEPA’s Beau Pence said.

Then the moment they’ve waited for. With an escort, United States Air Force Master Sergeant Kevin Roberts arrives. He’s greeted by family, friends, even strangers.

“I’m just absolutely speechless by the level of support, it’s just unbelievable,” Roberts said.

Master Sergeant Roberts was escorted all the way from Newark Airport to his family’s home in Snydersville. But not without one more surprise draped along the highway.

“It just means a lot to see their support. I’m just one guy trying to do my job,” Roberts said.

Several motorcycle groups and police agencies from New Jersey and Pennsylvania worked together to make this happen. A happy reunion that doesn’t always come.

“We’ve brought some boys home in a hearse. So when we can bring one home like this today who served 16 years and he’s home safe and alive with his family, it makes up for the sad ones,” Pence said.