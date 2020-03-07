Ag Day teaches importance of agriculture to students

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The agriculture industry impacts everyone in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

That’s why in Susquehanna County there’s a day dedicated to those in the field.

“Well everyone’s got to eat so that’s the main reason for agriculture. At one time it was the number one industry in Susquehanna County. If you want to eat, you have to support the farmers,” Curt Palmatier, owner of Palmatier Enterprises, said.

Agriculture is a booming industry in Susquehanna County. That’s why Penn State Extension Susquehanna County is holding Ag Day at Elk Lake School District. The farmers show what they can do for the community and discuss how important the industry is to our everyday lives.

“We have natural resources here. We have the work ethic here which is most important and you have that proud heritage quite frankly of agriculture and that’s what makes it thrive here,” Mark Madden, client manager at Penn State Extension, said.

Many kids are involved in agriculture starting at a young age with Clover Buds and 4-H. These programs teach the youth responsibilities and how to have fun with farming.

“I have done projects from cake decorating to animals, pigs and cows. I like the experience. You get to meet lots of new people and you just learn so much,” Holly Harvatine, 4-H/Dairy ambassador, said.

“This year I’m going to show a cow and a pig. I like to do it because you get to have fun with animals. You have to feed it, water it, and clean its pen every week,” Kali Harvatine, 4-H member, said.

“You pick an animal or a pet or some kind of different animal and you do a project on it,” Maci Harvatine, Clover Bud member, said.

The skills they learn in Clover Buds and 4-H stay with them into adulthood.

Ag Day has a rich history. It’s been going on for more than 30 years.