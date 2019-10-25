After school program now ‘SHINE’-ing during school hours

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The ‘SHINE’ STEM program started small and after school hours. 15 years later, they are now establishing some educational opportunities during the school day.

“It’s not the traditional classroom,” said Shenandoah Valley Elementary STEM teacher Angie Brayford. “They do get the opportunity to work together to problem-solve and get those soft skills they’re going to need.”

The ‘SHINE’ after-school program has been giving students opportunities to work with high and low tech in their education for years.

This year, through the program, Shenandoah Valley Elementary has implemented STEM into their curriculum. Even with the fancy tech, educators say it’s old school learning with a new attitude.

“Failure is a big part of what happens in here because things don’t always work out. It’s good to see when they overcome some of those obstacles and they have that ‘aha’ moment. They’re yelling and screaming and excited that they did it. It’s great to see them have that success,” Brayford said.

Moving SHINE’s STEM program into the curriculum means more students with more opportunities.

“This is offered in grades two through six. We started at the SHINE program and the after-school program and thought we service 50 students and we wanted to provide this opportunity to more students in the district so we thought why not open a STEM classroom?” said Shenandoah Valley’s principal Brooke Wowak. “

SHINE sought funding and was more than eager to get this curriculum rolling.

“We thought it was really important to give back to the districts and we’re serving more students, so that’s what we’re excited about,” said SHINE director of programs in Carbon and Schuylkill Counties Rachel Strucko. “The more students we can get excited about STEM, the better it is for the school districts, but also the community.”

SHINE is working with other local school districts to bring even more opportunities to even more students.