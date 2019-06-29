Affordable housing executive order signed

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at removing barriers to affordable housing this week.

The order directs agencies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to take part in the White House council on eliminating regulatory barriers to affordable housing.

HUD secretary Ben Carson says the GOP will examine permitting environmental and historic preservation regulations as well as other factors that prevent developers from building more affordable homes.

“The real problem, is the zoning restrictions, the various other types of regulatory barriers which increase cost of a single family construct by 25 to 27 percent,” Carson said.

Carson says federal leaders will work with state and local leaders to identify ways to reduce construction cost and increase the development of affordable homes.