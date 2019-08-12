Aerial Arts helps kids in Scranton stay fit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Centers for Disease Control says children need at least one hour of physical activity every day.

At PD fitness in Scranton, they give kids a chance to try something new, it’s called Aerial Arts.

“It’s basically doing acrobatic skills up high. For me it’s like dancing in the air, basically,” PD Fitness owner Sara Drougas said. “It’s very therapeutic. It’s amazing for your body and your mind.”

The folks at PD Fitness say it builds confidence as it works nearly every muscle in your body.

“It does do a lot of upper body. There is a lot of legs involved too, the acro yoga that we do and the judo that we do builds the legs a lot,” PD Fitness Instructor Dimitrios Drougas said. “And between everything together it is like a total body workout.”

Though you’re getting a full-body workout, it’s a lot of fun, which keeps you coming back for those fitness benefits.

“The biggest thing to fitness is finding something you enjoy doing,” Drougas said. “Any fitness regimen might work but are you going to keep doing it over and over. So when you’re having a good time, having fun, challenging your body and your mind, it’s not even about the fitness, it’s like playing on the playground as a kid.”

Clearly, the results work as the kids love it.

“It’s really fun, it kinda feels like you’re just floating in the air and you can just do whatever you want as long as you know what you’re doing,” Angus Milligan, 11, of Vestal New York said.

PD Fitness offers a number of classes, including aerial sling, aerial hoop, and kids judo to help children deal with bullying.