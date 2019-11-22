Adoption Day in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the most magical time of the year. For some children in Lackawanna County, Friday is a special day.

The Marcus family of Albrightsville are now officially a family of six.

“It is just busy! From the time they wake up at 6:30 in the morning until they go to bed at 8:30, it is just non-stop,” said Andraus Marcus, Jr., who was adopting four children.

Marcus has been fostering these four children from Lackawanna County for 2.5 years. One day he woke up and said he wanted to adopt the sisters and it came true Friday morning.

“I think it was just selfish because I didn’t… Because I fell in love with my kids and I don’t think I could make it without my children,” Marcus said.

Lackawanna County held its annual Adoption Day. 11 children were adopted. The family court courtroom saw six families come through one by one. Judge Trish Corbett approved all the families’ adoptions, including the Barreto family from Pittsburgh, who adopted two children ages four and two.

“I don’t even have words. Honestly, I really don’t. They were family the day they walked in the door,” Rachel Barreto said.

All the adoptees received Christmas gifts from the judge and the county Human Services. The annual celebration’s theme this year was holiday cheer.

“There’s been some trauma, there’s been some rough things, but at the end of it, they have a permanent family that loves them and will take care of them forever and this is a celebration of that,” Lackawanna County Human Services director William Browning said.

The Marcus children have an older brother to go home to, who was adopted seven years ago. 11-year-old Mia Marcus tells Eyewitness News she’s happy her younger siblings and herself are together once and for all.

“We are very close. We’ve been close since we were born so yeah. It’s very, very exciting,” Mia said.

Every county in Pennsylvania celebrates Adoption Day on a specific day. Outside that day, about 45 children in Lackawanna County get adopted a year.