Adoption Ceremony Held in Monroe County

A day to be thankful in Monroe County.

Six children were adopted Thursday afternoon in a ceremony at the Monroe County Courthouse. After the ceremony, it was time to celebrate as Christian Life Assembly hosted a party with food and games. This year alone over 30 children in Monroe County were adopted from foster care.

The county still has about 160 children still in the foster care system. Adopting parents say the event is an important way to raise awareness about the need for both foster and adoptive parents.

Craig Johnson adopted his third child and he told us, “She’s our third adoption and each of our adoptions have actually taken place on Adoption Day which makes it kind of special because each one has had this special moment in their lives.”

“We were just fostering and didn’t realize, didn’t think we were going to adopt but as time went on the opportunity came,” said Jeff Seymour who was holding his daughter Emma who was adopted this year.

This is the seventh year the county has celebrated National Adoption Day which is this Saturday.