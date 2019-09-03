Admitted killer, Isaiah “Glizzy” Jennings, sentenced to up to 48 years in prison

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to killing a person in a home-invasion robbery in 2018 was sentenced to serve up to 48 years in prison today.

Isaiah “Glizzy” Jennings, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 24 to 48 years in prison for his role in the murder of Trevor Oliver, 41, in February of 2018. Prosecutors said Jennings and Robert Rodriguez, 23, of Plymouth, entered a home on Hutson St in Wilkes-Barre and fatally shot Oliver in the head multiple times. Oliver’s girlfriend, Ingrid Vanessa Batista, was also shot in the head, breast, and wrist but survived.

According to prosecutors, Oliver used to work with Rodriguez at a food distributor and Rodriguez planned to rob him of his drugs and cash.

Rodriguez also pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to 24 to 57 years in prison.