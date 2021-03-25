Addressing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve heard frustration from viewers who are eligible for the COVID vaccine but unable to schedule a shot.

Yet, many who qualify are not eager to do that as soon as they can. A new effort led by the American Lung Association aims to change that.

It’s called COVID-19 Vaccines: Return to What We Love. This American Lung Association public service video demonstrates the chain reaction effect of getting one of the available COVID vaccines as soon as possible.

“When we look at the vaccination and we look at the effectiveness of it from a science standpoint and an informed standpoint, this is what’s right and this is what needs to be done to be able to move forward in this pandemic,” American Lung Association Pulmonary Critical Care Expert Dr. Cedric “Jamie” Rutland said.

But vaccine hesitancy and distrust still exist especially in the Latino and Black communities.

“I understand at least in my community where the distrust stems from. I think it’s important to acknowledge that distrust, talk about Tuskegee, talk about other experiences in the United States amongst Black people in general and say yeah, that was wrong,” Dr. Rutland said.

Dr. Rutland believes the remedy is trusted resources which the American Lung Association and The Center for Black Health & Equity have teamed-up to make available. Resources include a vaccine toolkit.

Dr. Rutland says as a pulmonary critical care expert, he’s helping arm people with trusted information on why the right decision is to get vaccinated.

“Some of them actually become inspired and end up trying to be involved in this healthcare industry in terms of spreading knowledge about vaccines,” Dr. Rutland said.

The American Lung Association website also features another helpful tool: a vaccine finder which can help point you in the direction of those much coveted COVID vaccine shots.