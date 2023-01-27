NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning.

Troopers were on scene Friday morning observing an excavator on Route 29 in Noxen.

Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon.

A state police cruiser could be seen stationed at the property along Route 29 in Noxen Thursday afternoon.

At this time, investigators are not releasing details as to why they are at the property. Crews on the scene say heavy equipment was seen coming into the property and numerous state troopers.

The Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters tells Eyewitness News the police activity is part of an ongoing investigation that he could not elaborate on.

Peters says details will not be released as precaution to not jeopardize the investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update you with the latest as it is released.