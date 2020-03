He is currently out on a work release program and never returned

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An active arrest warrant has been issued for a man out on a work release program from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to Kingston Municipal Police Department, the department has obtained an active arrest warrant for Victor Amato Sigismondi. He was involved in an assault incident on Monday in Kingston Borough.

Anyone who has information on Sigismondi’s whereabouts is urged to dial 911 as he is considered violent and dangerous.