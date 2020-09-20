Act Out Theatre returns with Children of Eden

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local theater group is overcoming the pandemic situation with its first live performance outdoors.

Act Out Theatre in Dunmore is putting on its first production after months of rehearsal and cancelations. It’s called the Children of Eden, a musical focused on the stories of Adam and Eve and Noah’s ark.

The team was originally set to perform in April. But it will return at the Pittston Amphitheater to showcase the largely workshop-based teachings.

“When everything shut down, the kids were very upset they couldn’t perform and stuff. So it’s kind of, the outlet they needed to express themselves safely, but still be able to do what they love,” artistic director Dan Pittman said.

“The cast has been great, and really adaptive and shown, I think , just how resilient children and young people can be,” music director Kalen Churcher said.

The last performance begins at 7 at the Pittston Amphitheater.