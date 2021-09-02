One dead after Route 118 accident

HUGHESVILLE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle accident on Route 118 in Lycoming County.

According to PSP Montoursville, the accident occurred on State Route 118 at the intersection of Clarkstown Road.

Harold Lowe, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul Corron, 24, was taken to UPMC Williamsport with minor injuries.

—————————————————————————————————–

According to PennDOT, Route 118 will remain closed for several hours after a two-vehicle accident.

Route 118 is closed in both directions from Route 405 in Hughesville Township to Route 2061 in Wolf Township, says PennDOT.











Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story we will continue to update you with the latest.