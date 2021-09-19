Accident blocks Exit 112 on I-81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people are sent to the hospital after a bus crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 south. Multiple EMS vehicles are on the scene of a serious bus accident.

It’s right off Exit 112 toward Hegins. The bus appears to have gone through a guide rail before coming to a stop in the woods. The bus was transporting passengers but Eyewitness News is still trying to confirm how many were on the bus and how many were injured.

Right now PSP is using a drone to reconstruct the accident following the path the bus took from 81 south to where it came to a stop in the woods.

This is still an active scene and Exit 112 remains closed. Eyewitness News is working to bring you more information on the victims as the investigation unfolds.