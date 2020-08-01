Abington Heights School District to begin with virtual instruction

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One less local school district grappling with how it should teach students when the new school year begins during the pandemic.

Abington Heights School District announced, today, it will keep students out of the classroom and, instead, have them learn from home to start the fall semester.

Like other school systems, the Lackawanna County-based district could have had students learn in-person, online, or a hybrid of both. In the end, the decision was made to keep students home for starters.

“We are starting with a virtual opening for all of our students. Our hope is that within a very short period of time, perhaps as early as the beginning of October, we would be back with the hybrid opening,” said Michael Mahon, Superintendent, Abington Heights School District.

The school year begins September 9th at Abington Heights.

And it’s not just how students will learn that’s on the mind of the superintendent at Abington Heights.

The Abington Heights School District released a statement this evening suspending all fall contact sports, and pausing all non-contact sports until further notice.