Abington Heights begins new tradition as 2021 football season begins

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a big night for football across our region. And for one high school in Lackawanna County, their varsity football home opener broke tradition by playing under the Friday night lights.

“This is our first night back on a real football season in two years,” senior Bobby Tricarico said.

Abington Heights under Friday night lights. The season opener against Tunkhannock marked a first. The Comets played their first night home game on the high school’s new artificial turf field instead of Grove Street Stadium which only hosted afternoon games.





“Many of our fall sports missed their season last year so it’s an awesome facility to have our kids coming back and being a part of this school year,” Abington Heights High School Principal Andrew Snyder said.

Due to the pandemic, the Comets sat out their season last year.

“It was something we felt we had to do and this year we’re back and ready to go and the kids are excited,” Snyder said.

And this year, it’s a celebration like no other. School officials combined their annual National Honor Society back-to-school carnival with the big game. For students like Tricarico, the new tradition signified a fresh start.

“It’ll be a brand new experience. That’s our new turf field. We usually perform at the pit but we’re trying something new tonight for our wonderful back to school carnival,” Tricarico said.