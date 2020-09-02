Abandoned Pocono resort catches fire— and it’s not the first time

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A once iconic honeymoon destination is reduced to ashes after flames destroyed a former Pocono resort last night. Eyewitness News spoke to people about their fond memories of the place and what they want to see happen to the land.

Timothy Helman stopped to take pictures of what’s left of the former Penn Hills Resort in Stroud Township.

“To see it go down hill, and just fall apart, it’s a real shame.”

A blaze consumed the property Tuesday night, leaving just the structure frame and debris. The Penn Hills Resort was best known as a destination for honeymooners.

“I wish it could have been rebuilt. It was a nice place to look at. It was a nice place to be around,” Charles Palmacio of Freeland said.

Palmacio drove to see the damage for his own eyes. He grew up in the area and remembers it’s glory days.

“I would have liked to have, you know, taken my wife here one day, but it was an icon for years. “

The resort closed more than a decade ago and became abandoned shortly after. The vacant property experienced several fires over the years.

“It’s inevitable that something was going to happen here. I’ve seen several fires here,” Helman said.

Helman says this fire is a fate too familiar.

“To see it fall apart like this is just part of the Pocono resort story that been happening, and I’d love to see something positive come about this place.”

The state fire marshal is still searching for the cause of the fire.