Abandoned cats found outside Pittston Animal Hospital

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two cats were found outside the Pittston Animal Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Dr. Inayat Kathio found the two cats inside a kitten carrier at the animal hospital at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near death. Dr. Kathio is now offering a $500 reward to anyone who can provide information about who dropped off the cats.

“It was very hot, and very humid. And being a small area, it had too much heat in there, and it exhausted them. I think it’s animal cruelty and these people should be punished,” Dr. Kathio said.

