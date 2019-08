SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shots ring out in Lackawanna County. Now police are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

Gunfire erupted on the 900 block of East Gibson Street near Commonwealth Moses Taylor Hospital.

A vehicle that may have a connection to the gunfire was impounded after it was found in abandoned in Dunmore.

Scranton Police are calling this an active investigation.