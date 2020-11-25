AARP warns consumers to watch for holiday fraud

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s more than retailers who want your online business this holiday shopping season. Fraudsters are trying to separate you from your money and valuable information.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network says for starters, scammers will try to lure you into buying an item at a massively discounted price. AARP says consider that a serious red flag.
Some schemes may look legitimate at first glance but there are some specific things to look for to help avoid becoming a victim.
Reporter Mark Hiller has some expert advice from AARP Fraud Watch Network Director of Victim Support Amy Nofziger to help prevent you from becoming a victim tonight on Eyewitness News.
