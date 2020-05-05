AARP recommends asking nursing homes key questions about safety

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – More than 80 thousand Pennsylvanians live in long term care facilities and are considered a particularly vulnerable population during the pandemic.

In some states, as many as half of all deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in nursing homes.

For those with a spouse, sibling, parent, or other loved one in a nursing home, AARP recommends asking the facility everything from what’s being done to keep residents and staff safe from COVID-19 to what the facility is doing to help keep residence connected with loved ones.





Elaine Ryan, who is AARP Vice President of State Advocacy, speaks with reporter Mark Hiller about the six key questions families need to ask long-term care facilities right now