AARP: Pennsylvania nursing homes are in COVID-19 crisis

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has proven just how vulnerable nursing homes can be.

Two out of every three COVID-19 deaths across the commonwealth have occurred in these longterm care facilities.

The nation’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to older Americans’ interests and issues wants more to be done to protect residents who live in nursing homes across the commonwealth.

According to the AARP, there is no other way to put it. Pennsylvania nursing homes continue to be in crisis. Case in point: two Pittsburgh area facilities served last week with federal court-authorized warrants. One of them, Brighton Rehab, reported 332 cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths — the worst COVID outbreak in the commonwealth.

“We want to make sure that, you know, the FBI, the Attorney General everybody looks into what they need to look into to make sure that everyone is being safe and they’re going to continue to be safe in these facilities,” said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director.

But AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh says nursing homes in general are failing their residents. He says it starts with insufficient testing of nursing home staff despite a new plan by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“For facilities not experiencing outbreaks which is they have no cases, we’re using a low, moderate and substantial activity level to inform our testing strategy,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary, PA Department of Health.

That strategy only calls for asymptomatic nursing home staff in counties with low case counts get tested once every four weeks. At most, staffers with no COVID symptoms would get tested twice a week in counties with substantial COVID activity. AARP says that’s not nearly enough.

“On a daily basis we need to have those tests. 30% of all people that are infected that have COVID-19 are asymptomatic,” said Johnston-Walsh.

AARP says on-site daily testing could also apply to family and loved ones, allowing for increased nursing home visitors.

“We have the machines to do the 15 minute testing. They should be allowed to come in but we can’t get to that point until we have the right testing there,” said Johnston-Walsh.

AARP is also calling on the Wolf administration to prioritize nursing homes when it comes to spending CARES funding which it’s already received.And AARP wants the federal government’s next COVID package to also prioritize nursing homes and provide money for such things as increased testing and PPE.