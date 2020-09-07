AAA urges precautions while traveling for Labor Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With today being Labor Day, many are out on the road.

According to AAA this year, even with COVID-19, there will still be a high number of motorists on the road.

This year, the holiday weekend was a wild card weekend for traffic according to AAA’s website. Meaning many people made last-minute Labor Day plans compared to years past. They expect 98% of travelers to be traveling by road compared to the typical 91% in years past.

One thing AAA suggests is that if you’re on the road this weekend is to bring hand sanitizer, wipes, and gloves for pumping gas to help stop the spread of COVID 19.

Triple A also advises that you should not drive drunk, drowsy or distracted.