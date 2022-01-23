AAA offers tips on what to have in car emergency kits during winter weather

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re ever stuck in your vehicle during a bad winter storm, an emergency road kit could be the difference between survival and serious harm.

AAA in Stroudsburg recommends having a kit with essentials in case of an emergency. They tell Eyewitness News having a first-aid kit, drinking water, and snacks stored in your vehicle could make a huge difference.

“Emergency road kits are going to have things like jumper cables and just basic safety things that are good for you all year round to have in case you run into a situation where you can’t get AAA or you just want to handle it quick on your own,” AAA North Penn regional office manager Tracy Lynch said.

AAA officials also say to keep the gas tank near full at all times to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.