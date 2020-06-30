AAA: Gas prices cheapest in four years this summer

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers are likely to pay the cheapest prices for gas this summer in four years, according to the latest forecast from AAA.

In Pennsylvania, AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.43 a gallon. Eyewitness News stopped by the Quick and Easy Mart in Plymouth where prices are in that range.

Nationwide, prices are down about 15 percent from last summer. But the rising prices have some concerned.

“They were good a couple months ago, they were pretty good, but now, everthing’s starting to go up again, nothing you can do you know, that’s life,” Larry Shultz of Plymouth said.

AAA estimates Americans will take more than 700 million trips. That’s actually down about 14 percent from a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of those trips will be by car, as people are taking a wait and see approach and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than summer vacations.