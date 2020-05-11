A sweet treat for mom

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local bakery in Lackawanna County getting sweet treats for Mom.

National Pastry Bake Shop in Scranton made special Mother’s Day boxes filled with baked goods for people to pick up for Mom. Each box was handed out or delivered with a flower from McCarthy’s Flowers.

The boxes were filled with a variety of homemade pastries. It’s a special way for people to get something sweet for Mom, support local, and maintain social distancing.

“A lot of people don’t want to go to the grocery store looking for flowers for their mother. We’re a small bakery. We get people in and out, maybe three people at a time in here. They’re able to get right out and go surprise their loved ones,” manager Candace Fox said.

The bakery had to close early on in the pandemic so they’re hoping the Mother’s Day rush will help bring back some of the lost revenue.