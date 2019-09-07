A ‘Super’ time at Girl ‘Con

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is setting out to give young girls the confidence they need to take on the world.

Here at the Viewmont Mall, it’s all about celebrating girl power. A local girl scout council, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania held Girl ‘Con on Saturday. Jessica Mislinsky, senior volunteer support coordinator for Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, says the event is a way to begin empowering girls.

“Today in this day and age, it’s important that girls feel empowered to be able to do anything and everything,” Mislinsky said.

“A lot of younger girls don’t feel confident in themselves and we need to empower all girls to feel the best selves they can be and feel powerful,” Scout Katelyn Ainey said.

Girl ‘Con is the first step to empowerment. The event also celebrates the achievements of Girl Scouts and shows off what Girl Scouts can do.

“We want to make sure that girls everywhere know that they have the opportunity to do anything and everything they want. And here at Girl Scouts, we give them so many opportunities whether it’s STEM or the arts or the outdoors. To be able to showcase what it is that they love to do,” Mislinsky said.

“We have a lot of older girls such as myself and older women from council and leaders here showing what you can do as Girl Scouts and how we’re so powerful,” Ainey said.

Those at Girl ‘Con got the opportunity to learn self-defense, decorate cookies, and jam out to girl power songs. The event’s theme was superheroes and included a superhero fashion show and a superhero Zumba class.

“Women aren’t normally portrayed as superheroes and when they are, they’re really shown as powerful and girl power, so it really gives a really good example to younger girls that they can be that someday as well,” Ainey said.