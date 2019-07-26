A sticky situation could lead to more excitement at Pocono Raceway this weekend

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway is trying something new for this weekend’s big Gander RV 400. The Tricky Triangle’s leaders say, with this first-time addition, fans can expect even more action and excitement.

Pocono Raceway applied traction compound to all three turns on the track. This should allow for more passing and contact between competing drivers.

At the Pocono Raceway, you’d expect to see racecars and trucks on the track, but not a tractor.

“That’s probably for the lawn but I could be wrong!” Michael Bielski of New Jersey said.

This machine, known as a tire dragon, is helping to apply traction compound or a sticky substance, to all three turns on the track.

“It’s basically like taking two burning out cars and towing them along. The tires kind of rotate. And what that does is it smears the sticky substance into the surface and all the nooks and crannies. And they do that multiple times, hundreds of passes, back and forth to really work it in,” track CEO Nick Igdalsky said.

The traction compound allows for more side-by-side racing. That means more passing and contact. Fans are excited for the added action and entertainment that will bring. Aaron Schutter of Reading says he would like to see more passing.

“You’re racing the track, not the drivers because the track works against you. It is tricky,” Schutter said.

Aaron thinks with this move, Pocono Raceway is driving in the right direction.

“I really think that this is the way to go,” Schutter said.

The track’s leaders plan to get feedback from the drivers this weekend. From there, they’ll decide whether to use the traction compound in the future.