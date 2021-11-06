A startling discovery made in Lycoming County missing persons case

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: The Old Lycoming Township Police Department has released more information regarding an investigation in Hepburn Township.

According to a press release from the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, a search Sunday revealed additional human remains.

The remains found Sunday appear to be from a small child. They also will be sent to a forensic pathologist for analysis, in addition to the remains found Saturday.

Police and detectives from the Lycoming County D.A.’s office are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the release.

The search at the Livermore Road property has ended, according to police.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

