A Special Birthday in the Poconos

(WBRE/WYOU) — A very special birthday celebration was held in the Poconos Tuesday afternoon.

Eugenia Eden turns 100 years old Wednesday. Tuesday, she showed up at the Head Start Center in East Stroudsburg where she was a former volunteer and board member for a party.

Eugenia got an even bigger surprise when Pocono Services for Families and Children announced the building will now be known as the Eugenia S. Eden Early Learning Center. The longtime educator in the Poconos was overwhelmed by the honor.

“I’ll tell you what, I thank you very, very much for coming today. I appreciate this a lot and now I’ll go home and I’ll lie about my age,” Eden said.

A big party followed the announcement with cake, friends, and family. Congrats to Eugenia!