A Second Chance for Wildlife

SUMMIT HILL, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hundreds of injured or distressed wild animals come into the Carbon County Environmental Education and Wildlife Rehabilitation center every year. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead shows us what to do if we find one of these animals and get them the help they need.

Eagles, snakes, opossums, and even humming birds all come through the doors of the carbon county environmental education and wildlife rehabilitation center to be healed. But if you see a wild animal in need of help it’s important to know when it is the right time to bring an animal into their offices.

Franklin Klock, of the Naturalist Carbon County Environmental Education Center, told us “Birds on the ground that leave the nest before they can fly are being cared for by their parents. By picking those animals up, you’re essentially kidnapping them and then causing more un-do stress than they really need.”

When trying to handle any wild creatures, you want to properly protect yourself and the animal.

“We’ve had people go to pet stores and buy pet carriers and food and milk replacers and all of these things. All we need is a cardboard box with something in the bottom,” said Klock.

It is also important to remember, if you stumble upon any animal in the wild that doesn’t need help, you should leave it be and not get too close.

“You don’t have to pick up that snake to get a great photo, we all have great cameras, we all have phones with fantastic cameras, so the idea is don’t interfere. Observe nature in its natural setting,” added Jeannie Carl, Naturalist Carbon County Environmental Education Center,

The experts in Carbon County find it vital to educate the public on the wildlife that live all around them.

“There are plenty of species that we’ve seen lost to human kind and our progression. And one thing we don’t want is to see them disappear. So we try our best to rehabilitate animals and release them so that we can enjoy them for years to come,” noted Emily Reichard, Albrightsville Intern Carbon County Environmental Education Center

If you ever run into an injured animal and you are not sure what to do, your safest option is to always call a wildlife rehabilitation center closest to you before handling the animal.

Learn more about the Carbon County Environmental Center