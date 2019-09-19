A royal toy story

(WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky toy has been returned to its rightful owner in Australia after tending to some monkey business at Buckingham Palace.

Five-year-old Savannah Hart took her toy monkey Harriet with her on a family vacation to Europe. The little girl was heartbroken when Harriet went missing during a visit to Buckingham Palace.

Savannah wrote to Queen Elizabeth II to ask if the monarch had seen the monkey. To her astonishment, the Palace replied ‘yes’ and sent Harriet home along with a new friend, a toy Corgi dog called Rex to keep the monkey company along the way.