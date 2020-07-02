A reminder for those who get their TV signal for free over the air

(WBRE/WYOU) — We have a programming note for anyone who gets their TV signal for free over the air.

Both WBRE-TV and WYOU-TV will be going off the air Thursday morning at 9 a.m. to complete work mandated by the FCC. The work is expected to last three hours and we expect to have both stations back on the air by around noon.

As part of that work, WYOU will be changing to channel 12.1. That means if you have an antenna, you will have to re-scan your TV to see us. Click the banner at the top of PAHomePage.com for instructions.

You can also call the FCC to help walk you through it. That number is 888-225-5322 and select Option 6. It’s important that you re-scan *after* work on our antenna is complete.

If you get WBRE and WYOU from a cable or satellite service, you do not need to take any action.