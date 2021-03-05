A recipe for normalcy: Polka and potato pancakes

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Some good music, fresh hot food and a community itching for time outdoors.

“There’s nothing better than that,” said Joann Yashinski.

Marking 365 days since the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, these people thought it was time to get out of the house and have some fun.

“I got some Polish in me. I love Polkas. It’s been in my family. My son is here, he’s a Polka drummer. We came to see Johnny Stevens tonight,” said Paulette Niedopoitalski.

“Johnny Stevens gave me a buzz, he heard I was out here. He goes, hey, why don’t we bring out the Polka Band and we’ll have a little fun and do what we gotta do. And here we are ya know,” said Michael Jagodziniski, Owner of Yogi’s Potato Pancakes.

Yogi’s Potato Pancakes is a crowd favorite for Lent. It’s located off of Route 309 by “Three-O-Nina,” a rather iconic cow statue. Jagodziniski has been frying up pierogies and potato pancakes for years.

“Since I was a kid, maybe eight years old,” said Jagodziniski.

He says COVID-19 impacted just about every business. His wasn’t an exception.

“We lost a lot of the fairs, a lot of the festivals around the area, but this little spot kept us going,” said Jagodziniski.

And, with the vaccine, and looser restrictions, maybe it’s time we start doing the things we loved to do before March 5, 2020.

“I think it is. They’re going to start lifting everything and hopefully we’ll get back to some type of normalcy,” said Yashinski.

Yogi’s Potato Pancakes will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. right by that cow statue.