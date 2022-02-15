A question of free N95 mask efficacy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Just a couple of weeks into a facemask giveaway by the federal government, questions are being raised about how well those masks protect you.

The masks are N95’s which come from the government’s strategic national stockpile. Those 400 million free masks are reportedly made in the United States. But they are not all made by the same manufacturer. Now some are concerned just how well those free N95s can protect you.

Ann Jacobs just received three N95 masks for free at The Clinics at Scranton Primary Health Care Center.

“If you’re around people and they don’t have a mask on, you’re afraid that you might get something from someone,” Jacobs said.

The N95s are among 400 million of the higher-quality masks at the government’s disposal, but they’re not all made the same.

“To be a genuine N95 mask, it has to have a molded nose piece with the adjustability to fit tight around the nose. It also has to have two straps that fit around the head, not around the ears, to ensure that there’s a tight fit all the way around,” The Clinics at Scranton Primary Health Care Center CEO Joe Hollander said.

The one Hollander demonstrated, which his center is currently distributing, is made by Moldex. It comes with a warning that not following instructions may reduce its effectiveness.

But ones made by Honeywell from the government’s strategic national stockpile are bagged with a disclaimer they are not evaluated for antimicrobial or antiviral protection. Should that be a concern?

“There is that legal responsibility for the company to make sure that people are aware of what could go wrong. And they have to be used correctly because if someone is not using that, there is always a risk that there is not going to be 100 percent protection,” The Clinics at Scranton Primary Health Care Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wasique Mirza said.

Dr. Mirza acknowledges unlike the free N95s, the ones the medical community use are fitted and pass a certain level of testing.

“The reason for that is that people who are performing examinations that require a lot of vapors, dentists who are working with a water spray that’s coming back at them, the protection has to be a much higher level,” Dr. Mirza said.

But for the general public with far less virus in the air, the staff says the variety of free government N95s should do just fine.

“Let’s face it. Nothing is 100 percent in life but it’s clear that masks do make a difference and do protect us,” Hollander said.

The masks are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The Clinics at Scranton Primary Health Care Center has already distributed most of the roughly 5,700 masks it received late last week.

The 400 million N95 masks are part of a stockpile of 750 million intended for the public. The U.S. ramped up production of the medical grade N95s to ensure it has plenty available for medical professionals.